Two-week-old baby found in shallow grave, mother arrested

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly killed her two-week-old baby boy and buried him in a shallow grave in a village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman was allegedly seen taking her baby to the clinic on Sunday.

Community members from Mutsha Tshirangadzi village became suspicious after not seeing the baby on Tuesday.

Mojapelo said they confronted the woman about the whereabouts of the child on Wednesday and threatened her.

Police were called.