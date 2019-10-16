Mood of matriculants dimmed as load-shedding hits schools during exams

The department of basic education has not yet determined the impact of stage 2 load-shedding at schools across the country.

The rotational power cuts came as thousands of grade 12 pupils were due to write their computer applications technology (CAT) and information technology (IT) examinations on Wednesday.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga described the power cuts as unfortunate.

"The extent of the impact has not been established because we are waiting for provinces to report. We will provide an update later.

"We are monitoring the situation closely. We will look into the possibility of alerting Eskom to the negative effect the power cuts may have on national exams," said Mhlanga.

In Limpopo, at least 1,067 pupils were expected write their CAT and IT examinations but the exams were disrupted, according to education spokesperson Sam Mkondo.