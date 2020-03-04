Family forced to bury son in their backyard

A family was forced to bury its relative in the backyard after a group of angry community members demanded it pays a R1,000 fine before it could be allowed to use a community cemetery.

Lesiba Kekae, 60, died three weeks ago and was buried on Saturday in his family's backyard at Dikgokgopeng outside Mokopane in Limpopo.

Lesiba's father Petros Kekae, 90, told Sowetan his problems began a few years ago when he refused to contribute the annual R100 fee each family has to pay to a grave diggers fraternity commonly known as diphiri (hyenas).

"On Friday afternoon, I went to the graveyard with some of my family members to dig a grave for Lesiba, which we did. Then around midnight the group went to the cemetery and filled the grave," Kekae senior said.

He said after he heard what had happened he gathered a group of family members to dig another grave but they were threatened by diphiri.