ANC failed to support distressed family, claim villagers
The community and ANC leaders of a Limpopo village have decried a lack of response and support to the family of a woman who was allegedly killed by her live-in lover and buried in a shallow grave.
Sarah Makhubele, 57, of Shihosana village near Giyani was allegedly murdered by her live-in lover and buried in a shallow grave last month.
Makhubele was exhumed and reburied in the village on Friday night, owing to her badly decomposed body.
Her funeral service was held at a local football ground on Saturday. Community members claim there were no provincial or national leaders who came to support the family.
"We are the foot soldiers of the ANC but they must treat people equally. They run to other areas when incidents of this nature happen, but in our village we only see a local councillor, and we contributed money to make sure that our mother got a decent burial," said Katekani Makhubele, the local SA National Civic Organisation chairperson, who is also the ANC Youth League secretary.
Angry ward 16 councillor at the Collins Chabane municipality, Simon Mavhikani, said he was disappointed that the national leaders failed to attend the funeral service of Makhubele.
"Factions must be used when it comes to conferences, but not when there are funerals," said Mavhikani.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ANC government leaders visited families of gender-based violence in recent weeks, but they were a no-show at Makhubele's funeral, and this has sparked outrage among the Giyani folk.
Makhubele went missing on November 21. After her disappearance, community members launched a search until they decided to interrogate her live-in lover Piet Nkwinika, 42, from the neighbouring Muswane village.
They alerted the police, and Nkwinika allegedly confessed to killing her, even pointing out the shallow grave.
Nkwinika appeared in the Malamulele magistrate's court on a charge of murder last week. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody until February 25.
Protesters opposing bail demonstrated outside court.
Makhubele's neighbour Lawrence Maringa said Makhubele was in an abusive relationship. "I was always telling her that I did not understand how a well-groomed woman like her would fall in love with such a scoundrel," he said.
- Mukurukuru Media
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.