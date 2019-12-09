ANC failed to support distressed family, claim villagers

The community and ANC leaders of a Limpopo village have decried a lack of response and support to the family of a woman who was allegedly killed by her live-in lover and buried in a shallow grave.

Sarah Makhubele, 57, of Shihosana village near Giyani was allegedly murdered by her live-in lover and buried in a shallow grave last month.

Makhubele was exhumed and reburied in the village on Friday night, owing to her badly decomposed body.

Her funeral service was held at a local football ground on Saturday. Community members claim there were no provincial or national leaders who came to support the family.

"We are the foot soldiers of the ANC but they must treat people equally. They run to other areas when incidents of this nature happen, but in our village we only see a local councillor, and we contributed money to make sure that our mother got a decent burial," said Katekani Makhubele, the local SA National Civic Organisation chairperson, who is also the ANC Youth League secretary.