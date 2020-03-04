South Africans come to the aid of father of four who lost wife during child birth

South Africans have opened their hearts and wallets to a father of newborn twin girls whose wife died while giving birth.

Just more than R160,000 had been raised to assist Sam Nonyane raise his children as a single parent.

When Nonyane took his pregnant wife to hospital in January, he anticipated he would return home with a mother and baby. Little did they know she was expecting twins and that she would lose her life after delivering the second surprise baby.

“I am getting better, but it is not easy,” Nonyane told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“It was unexpected. All I knew was that I would go home with my wife and we would raise our child together,” he added.

Nonyane said his wife played an important role in their family and he was grappling with raising four children on his own, with the help of family.