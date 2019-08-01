One of Khayelitsha quadruplets dies suddenly

The family of the four babies known as the Khayelitsha Quads is mourning the death of one of the babies, Bubele Mafenuka, who died after a short illness in Cape Town on Thursday.

His death comes after the quadruplets celebrated their first birthday last month.

Local organisation Community Chest said their staff were devastated by the news.

"It is especially heartbreaking as less than three weeks ago we publicly celebrated their first birthday... It was a joyous occasion with all four babies happy and in high spirits, as were all the guests," said the organisation's Desiré Goliath.