Hours before a troubled former train driver shot his three children dead‚ before turning the gun on himself‚ he took to his Facebook page where he begged God to help him.

"Lord‚ please hold my hand firmly tonight‚" the Germiston man‚ who was widowed in October 2016‚ wrote in Afrikaans on Monday.

One of his social media friends had reached out after his final ambiguous post‚ offering help‚ but it was too late.

"I will pray for you … contact me …. I know an organisation could maybe help you. Where do you live?" the person wrote.

Hours after this‚ messages of 'rest in peace' [RIP] were flooding the man's page. "RIP to the … family who died together last night‚" one person wrote.

Captain Lesetje Mathobela said that police had been summoned to the scene shortly after 2.30am on Tuesday morning after the man's neighbour in Elsburg had heard numerous gunshots coming from the house.

"The son had been shot in the corridor of the house while the two daughters were shot while they were in bed‚" Mathobela said.