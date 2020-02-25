Call centres of SA's biggest corporates hit by Telkom voice service shutdown
Telkom on Tuesday acknowledged an interruption and fault in its network was affecting clients across the country, notably major corporates' toll-free numbers.
Openserve, a division of Telkom, said its high-level support personnel were working with its vendor technical support teams to isolate and resolve a fault that is affecting voice services.
“Current indications are the fault is impacting the flow of data through the gateway to Openserve’s hosted voice environment.”
Pynee Chetty, Openserve spokesperson, said wholesale voice clients and their customers have been affected since 7am on Tuesday, “with intermittent call termination failures”.
“Openserve apologises to its clients for the inconvenience this has caused, and assures them that its centre operations team is handling the matter as a priority failure. The team is committed to doing everything it possibly can to fully restore voice services in the shortest time possible,” Chetty said.
Discovery, Standard Bank and Absa were among the companies affected, and were advising clients that its call centres were unavailable and directing customers to other platforms, including their websites and apps.
⚠️ Service Alert ?— Discovery (@Discovery_SA) February 25, 2020
Please note that our call centres are affected by a Telkom network issue. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Please use our website and app or call 011 539 6006 in the interim. pic.twitter.com/hnYfUPYS2T
[ Update 09:45 ] You may find it difficult to contact our Call Centre currently as we are facing technical problems with our lines. All 086 numbers countrywide are currently affected.— Standard Bank SA (@StandardBankZA) February 25, 2020
We are currently experiencing intermittent network issues where customers are unable to reach our contact centre. Our team and service partners are working on a fix. Banking services are still available. Thank you for your patience.— Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) February 25, 2020
