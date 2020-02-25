South Africa

Call centres of SA's biggest corporates hit by Telkom voice service shutdown

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 25 February 2020 - 14:46
Telkom has apologised to clients for an interruption to its voice call service. File photo.
Telkom has apologised to clients for an interruption to its voice call service. File photo.
Image: Brian Jackson/123rf.com

Telkom on Tuesday acknowledged an interruption and fault in its network was affecting  clients across the country, notably major corporates' toll-free numbers.

Openserve, a division of Telkom, said its high-level support personnel were   working with its vendor technical support teams to isolate and resolve a fault that is  affecting voice services.

“Current indications are the fault is impacting the flow of data through the gateway to Openserve’s hosted voice environment.”

Thousands of jobs on the line as Telkom wields axe

JSE-listed telecoms company Telkom SA has served unions with letters regarding planned job cuts, a company spokesman said on Wednesday. “Out of ...
News
1 month ago

Pynee Chetty, Openserve spokesperson, said wholesale voice clients and their customers have been affected since 7am on Tuesday, “with intermittent call termination failures”.

“Openserve apologises to its clients for the inconvenience this has caused, and assures them that its centre operations team is  handling the matter as a  priority failure. The team is committed to doing everything it possibly can to fully restore voice services in the shortest time possible,” Chetty said.

Discovery, Standard Bank and Absa were among the companies affected, and were advising clients that its call centres were unavailable and directing customers to other platforms, including their websites and apps.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X