Ultimatum for data giants: reduce your prices or else

Cellphone companies will have to cut data prices by up to half by the end of next month or face prosecution by the Competition Commission.

All mobile phone operators may be compelled over the next three months to start offering free and daily data to prepaid customers "to ensure all citizens have data access on a continual basis".

If the commission has its way, access to the websites of educational institutions and "public benefit organisations" will also be free.

But cellphone operators still insist they are not to blame for high data costs. They say this is a result of the government's failure to release more spectrum to service providers.

The announcement by the competition body yesterday will be seen as a victory for long-suffering customers who complain about the high costs of data in SA.

Their complaints are what caused the commission to launch an inquiry into data costs two years ago.

The findings, which were made public, confirm data prices in SA are excessively high and that the biggest cellphone providers, MTN and Vodacom, have failed to explain why.