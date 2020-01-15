Thousands of jobs on the line as Telkom wields axe

JSE-listed telecoms company Telkom SA has served unions with letters regarding planned job cuts, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Out of respect for our employees, we will share information once we have engaged further with our employees and unions,” Mooketsi Mocumi said in a WhatsApp response to questions.

Telkom SA said on Wednesday it could cut up to 3,000 jobs in its wholesale division Openserve, consumer unit as well as in its corporate centre.

In a letter to unions, seen by Reuters, Telkom said the planned job cuts will be managed in phases, with phase one starting from January to April.

- Reuters