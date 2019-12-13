South Africa

KZN police recover stolen car with replica Telkom Knockout trophy and tickets ahead of Durban final

By Lwandile Bhengu - 13 December 2019 - 15:04
A replica Telkom Knockout trophy was discovered when police recovered a stolen vehicle
A replica Telkom Knockout trophy was discovered when police recovered a stolen vehicle
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal police have recovered a stolen car with a Telkom Knockout replica trophy and 49 tickets to this weekend's game.

According to police, the men stole a Toyota Quantum in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Police were immediately alerted and the provincial vehicle task team, as well as a tracking company, responded swiftly to the report of robbery. The police officers gave chase and the vehicle was found abandoned at D Section in Lindelani,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

When police approached the car, they discovered the trophy and tickets to this weekend's Telkom Knockout soccer final between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“Officials at Telkom have confirmed that the trophy is a replica used for promoting the event. A case of robbery is being investigated by Berea SAPS,” said Naicker.

Eric Tinkler slams media for 'criticising' Team of Choice

Leading up to their Telkom Knockout final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm), fiery Maritzburg United coach Eric ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns to field ‘best team’ against United

Mamelodi Sundowns will bring out the heavy artillery for the Telkom Knockout final, with Gaston Sirino set to make his return for the clash.
Sport
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X