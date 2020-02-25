Soweto electricity shutdown fails to spark

The organisers of the Soweto mass shutdown say they will try other ways of getting the attention of power utility Eskom following the failure of their planned shutdown.

The shutdown campaign gained popularity on Monday after a voice note that went viral warned Sowetans not to go to work or use public transport on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the planned shutdown.

The shutdown was also one of the leading trends on social media on Tuesday morning.

Several roads around Soweto were expected to be closed on Tuesday, including the Chris Hani and Bolani roads. However, it was business as usual in the township with public transport being available and roads clear.

Many people in parts of Soweto woke up and went onto the streets wanting to be heard as far as Eskom is concerned. What happened is that the community did come out and our objective was achieved; what we are asking them is for them to give us an opportunity to meet with them,"said a spokesperson for the organizing committee, Rufus Tsheke.

Tsheke said he was concerned about police allegedly using force against some of his comrades who had staged a protest in Orlando East. However, he said he was satisfied that the plight of the people of Soweto had received the attention of government and other authorities.

“The protest brought people together and the support that we got was good for us. They know that we are here and they know that we have concerns,” said Tsheke.