Two arrested after KZN railway lines stolen

Two men will appear in court on Monday in connection with the theft of railway lines worth R8m.

The thefts took place in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said members of the provincial non-ferrous task team received intelligence of stolen Transnet infrastructure at a scrap yard situated on South Coast Road in Maydon Wharf, Durban, on Thursday night.

The team began following up on leads with regards to the stolen railway tracks and railway sleepers.

Naicker said that on Friday morning, the team was joined by officials from Transnet, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and Telkom, and they discovered tonnes of railway lines and railway sleepers at the scrap yard.

“The items were positively identified by a representative of Transnet as belonging to them.”

When questioned, staff at the premises produced documentation which indicated that the items were authorised for sale by Prasa.