Mkhwebane must release CR17 campaign banking records - ATM

Calls for the unsealing of the controversial CR17 presidential campaign banking records are gaining momentum.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has written to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to release the CR17 banking records which she obtained during her investigation into the R500,000 Bosasa donation.

CR17 campaign was for President Cyril Ramaphosa's successful quest for ANC presidency in December 2017, at the party's elective conference held at Nasrec, Johannesburg. The records which contain details of people who donated to Ramaphosa’s campaign were sealed by the court on argument that they were not obtained legally by Mkhwebane during her investigation into him.

In her investigation of the R500,000 donations from Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, Mkhwebane obtained banking records relating to the CR17 campaign which had details of other donors.

The documents were quickly sealed by the court ahead of Ramaphosa’s court application seeking to review and set aside her findings that he deliberately misled parliament about his knowledge of the donation.

Mkhwebane also found that there was prima facie evidence of money laundering relating to how monies donated to the campaign moved around.

In the letter penned by the ATM president Vuyo Zungula to Mkhwebane, the ATM argues that by virtue of the matter around the sealing of the records being heard in court and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) declaring that they were legally obtained by Mkhwebane’s office then there is no reason for them to remain sealed.