Public Protector in birthday blunder

No matter how thirsty he may be, a man of the cloth may not drink water out of a beer bottle if consuming alcohol is prohibited in his church.

Even though his conscience may be clear, knowing that he has broken no church rule as he would be drinking water and not liquor, those who see him holding up the beer bottle may believe otherwise. His integrity would be questioned and trust in the church among its followers would be shaken.

This is true of anyone holding a position of leadership and responsibility in any organisation, especially those that are accountable to the public.

We have no business telling anyone who they should or should not be friends with, but public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's 50th birthday party has left us wishing that the organisers thought carefully about their choice of invited guests.

Mkhwebane holds a very powerful and important office in our country, one that has proven to be crucial for the health of our young democracy. It is therefore important that she not only remains nonpartisan, but is seen to be such.