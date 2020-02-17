Public protector staff member asks parliament to investigate Mkhwebane

Calls for public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to leave office are intensifying as her own staff members come out with allegations about bullying, intimidation and low staff morale under her leadership.

Calls for Mkhwebane's removal from office come after the DA wrote to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise as a first move to have parliament remove her.

Mkhwebane has come under increased pressure after she released a report saying that President Cyril Ramaphosa should take action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan because Gordhan approved early retirement for former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Gordhan has taken the report on review but it was used by his opponents as a tool to pressure Ramaphosa not to reappoint him.

On Monday, Radio 702 spoke to Sphelo Samuel, an investigator at the Free State office of the public protector who has submitted an affidavit to parliament in which he asks for an investigation into how Mkhwebane runs her office.

In his affidavit, Samuel has asked parliament to intervene and investigate Mkhwebane’s conduct and look into the “financial wastage” of state funds and her “reckless” litigation.