Contractor set to get paid after l0 years

Justice is close to being served to a businessman after a 10-year fight with the local municipality to pay him for rendered services.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ordered the Greater Letaba municipality in Limpopo to pay businessman Isaac Mankga almost R1m that was irregularly paid to Lucky Shiloane of Mapuputla General Trading in 2011.

Mkhwebane ordered the municipality to pay Mankga R950,861.52 with interest and to institute disciplinary action against any official responsible for the irregular payment to Mapuputla General Trading.

Mankga lodged a complaint with the municipality on September 20 2011 regarding the fraudulent cession agreement entered into between Shiloane and the municipality. He requested that it be cancelled immediately and that future payments be made directly into the bank account of his company, Star Mirls.

"The complainant, Mankga, suffered prejudice and financial loss as a result of the failure by the municipality to exercise due diligence and verify the validity of the claims," Mkhwebane said.