'Speaker Thandi Modise is failing in her duties'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise of "dismally" failing to uphold the constitution by allowing the adoption of unfair rules aimed at ousting her from office.

Mkhwebane filed an urgent court application in the Western Cape High Court in a bid to stop the start of the parliamentary process that will, from today, look into appointing a three-member panel of experts that will oversee it.

The public protector accused Modise of failing to be impartial in the execution of her duties and of having done a "cut-and-paste job" on the rules suggested by the DA to govern the process to remove her.

In the court papers filed in the Western Cape High Court this week, Mkhwebane said the process, initiated by the DA, was unlawful and that Modise failed to uphold the constitution when she accepted the rules governing it.

Mkhwebane said the proposed rules, which she said Modise "embarrassingly" adopted "as is", were solely targeted at her.