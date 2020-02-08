Three major drug busts at OR Tambo as hundreds of fans gather to welcome home Miss Universe

As hundreds of adoring fans gathered in the terminals to greet newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, police at OR Tambo International Airport were cracking down on three separate drug smuggling attempts.

Early on Saturday morning, a joint operation between the SAPS Crime Intelligence Unit, the K9 Unit, Sars, and Airports Company SA apprehended three business class passengers travelling from across the world with almost 30 kilograms of drugs between them with an estimated street value of R26m.

According to national police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo, the first two smugglers, a man and a woman travelling separately, were both arriving at the airport from South America. An inspection of the woman’s check-in luggage found about a dozen tightly-wrapped packets stuffed to the brim with what police suspect is 21kg of cocaine.

The woman, upon her apprehension, is understood to have started vomiting profusely, and was rushed to hospital where she will remain until she has recovered enough to be placed in police custody.