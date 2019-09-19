Babsie Nobanda 'happy to be home' after landing at OR Tambo airport

In 2011, Nobanda, now 31, was caught at the Bangkok airport with 650g of cocaine mixed with baking powder woven into her dreadlocks.

She was sentenced to 30 years in prison, which was later commuted to a 15-year sentence. Her release from Bangkok's Klong Prem prison earlier this month came as a result of a prisoner amnesty granted by the Thai king.

“It's as if I'm dreaming,” said Nobanda's 18-year-old sister, Mila Ncepu, on Thursday. She went on to describe her sister's arrival as “surreal”.

“It's excitement, it's disbelief,” said Mila, who is in matric.

“The past few years have gone slowly, but the last few days have been chaotic — but in a good way.”

She said her sister would be relieved to be back in her hometown of Makhanda, getting to see the places and people she knew.

The two sisters corresponded via letters during Nobanda's incarceration.

During her incarceration, Nobanda sought to make the best of her situation by studying and teaching prison authorities English.

Henk Vanstaen, who helped her in Thailand, commented that she was ready to become a productive member of society when she returned to Mzansi, armed with a degree in communications she obtained from Unisa through long-distance learning.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE from Thailand on Thursday, Vanstaen said: “She has definitely learnt from this experience. She has come out a better person, not only in terms of getting a degree and education, but in terms of her mental strength.”