WATCH | OR Tambo security officers suspended after 'bribe' video surfaces

Management of OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg says disciplinary hearings will be held on Thursday for two security company employees filmed allegedly taking a bribe at a passport verification checkpoint.

The two female employees of Securitas - aged 33 and 44 - were suspended by the company last Saturday.

Securitas is contracted to Emirates airline "and was in this case conducting the documentation verification process," said airport management in a statement.

"This process is done on behalf of airlines at the international departures hall prior to check-in in order to eliminate unnecessary delays and queues at the home affairs emigration desks."

The home affairs desk is the final port-controlled area that a passenger is subjected to after being checked in by an airline.

When the video surfaced on social media, Tau Thekiso, the airport's manager for public safety and security, informed Securitas that the two women would not be permitted to work at the airport, with immediate effect.