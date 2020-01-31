How SA woman escaped death sentence in Iran

When Nokwazi Memela visited a Nigerian church in Yeoville, Johannesburg, she thought it would help improve her life, not knowing she would end up in an Iranian jail, facing a death sentence.

Memela was 39 years old when she was approached by members of the church while on her way back from work.

This was in 2006. She worked as a domestic worker in Yeoville to take care of her five children who lived with her in an RDP house in Alexandra. Her children were aged 20, 15-year-old twins, 13 and 10.

Memela shared her story yesterday at a panel discussion in Braamfontein looking at drug mules going to other countries through OR Tambo International Airport.

She said at the church, three pastors befriended her and started visiting her home for prayers.

When the pastors were convinced she was really struggling financially, they started giving her more help. Every Saturday, the pastors would bring Memela food parcels, something she appreciated as a single parent, she said.

"They told me that a senior pastor has a brother in Iran who has a company that imports carpets from Iran to China. They said the pastor is looking for ladies who could import the carpets and that would really help me with my finances. I took that offer because I trusted them. They were pastors," she said.