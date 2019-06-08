74-year-old woman in wheelchair bust with heroin hidden in handbag at OR Tambo

South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officers this week intercepted a 74-year-old woman in a wheelchair carrying almost R500,000 worth of heroin at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

The heroin stash was neatly concealed in false compartments in her handbag, Sars said. The bust took place on Thursday.

“The traveller was destined for a central European country at the time of the interception. Upon physical inspection of her hand luggage, a powdery substance was discovered. A drug test was administered, and the contents tested positive for heroin.

“Customs registered a criminal case at the local police station for drug possession and attempted smuggling. The suspect was then arrested, pending a court appearance on the charges,” Sars spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi said.