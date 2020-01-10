Dr Richard Maponya was an economic warrior for black empowerment

Maponya was personally involved in the selection of the styles and ranges of attire supplied to clothing stores. The job made him a clothing expert with a reputation for being one of the best dressers in town.

But after three-and-a-half years with the factory, Maponya quit as there were no prospects for growth and more responsibilities.

As a black person there were no opportunities for moving up the employment ladder. He had hit the proverbial glass ceiling and it was time to explore other job opportunities.

His plan was to open clothing stores in Soweto as he felt this was the business he understood well. But the apartheid authorities had other ideas for this black upstart who didn't know his place in the country's racial hierarchy.

They were too happy to deny him a trading licence while he was reminded that he was in the city to work in white industry, not to run his own businesses. But the snub only made him more determined to fulfill his ambitions.

He took his grievance to lawyers, in this case the legal firm of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo. "Our argument was, in terms of your own laws you say we must trade among our own people. In Soweto there are only black people, and I want to do business among my people. Therefore I should be given the right to do so," he later recalled how his presentation was framed. It was a long and bitter legal battle but eventually the apartheid state conceded that he had a point.

He was still denied a licence to operate a clothing emporium but he was granted one to trade in what the authorities referred to as "daily necessities". That meant a grocery store or any food merchandise like a butchery or dairy.

He felt that the latter would be a perfect enterprise to launch a retail empire. In his early life as a farm boy, milk was a familiar product that he had worked with and therefore he was confident that he could handle it well. In the 1950s, he was the first and only milk supplier in Soweto.