WATCH | Song, dance and tears at OR Tambo International as #ZoziComesHome

By Karishma Thakurdin - 08 February 2020 - 11:43
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was welcomed home by a frenzy of fans.
Image: Instagram/ King Of Crowns SA

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi struggled to fight back tears as she addressed thousands of excited South Africans, who braved the wet Johannesburg weather to welcome her home at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

Zozi returned to SA for the first time since clinching the coveted Miss Universe title in December 2019.

A sense of jubilation filled the atmosphere as fans flocked to OR Tambo International from as early as 7am in the morning.

Dressed in a chic beige satin pants and matching blouse, Zozi looked every bit like the queen she is. She was escorted out of arrivals by security and members of the SAPS.

Zozi made a grand entry to electrifying creams and chanting from the crowd. It was an emotionally-charged moment when everyone gathered sang the national anthem in unison.

The beauty queen said she was grateful for all the love from the millions of South Africans since the start of her Miss SA journey.

“I want to thank all of you guys for being here, I know you guys woke up and it was raining so you committed to being here today and I feel so special. I have been feeling the love of SA even before I went to Miss Universe and because of that while I was walking on the Miss Universe stage, I knew that I was there as one body. When I stood on that stage, I stood as the millions of South Africans and for that I want to thank you so, so much,” Zozi said.

Fans sang and danced as they waved the SA flag in the air while they waited for Zozi to touch down.

Current Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier and other dignitaries, including minister of communications and telecommunications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and deputy minister of arts and culture Makhotso Sotyu, were also in attendance.

Zozi will head to her hometown of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape on Saturday afternoon, where she will be welcomed at Mthatha airport.

On Sunday, the beauty queen will unveil a mural that has been built in her honour before visiting her former primary school, Canaan Academy, on Monday.

On February 14, Zozi will take to the streets of Johannesburg in an open-top bus before heading to the Mother City on February 15, where she will be a special guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa as he delivers the state of the nation address in parliament.

