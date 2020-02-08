WATCH | Song, dance and tears at OR Tambo International as #ZoziComesHome

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi struggled to fight back tears as she addressed thousands of excited South Africans, who braved the wet Johannesburg weather to welcome her home at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

Zozi returned to SA for the first time since clinching the coveted Miss Universe title in December 2019.

A sense of jubilation filled the atmosphere as fans flocked to OR Tambo International from as early as 7am in the morning.

Dressed in a chic beige satin pants and matching blouse, Zozi looked every bit like the queen she is. She was escorted out of arrivals by security and members of the SAPS.