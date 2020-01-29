'Lax security' at OR Tambo airport translates to 'rise in drug busts abroad'

Several international airports have seen an unprecedented rise in drug trafficking cases via Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport, according to a report on Wednesday by organisations Baagi Ba and Locked Up in A Foreign Country.

Hong Kong prison chaplain John Wotherspoon alleged that nearly 20% of all people arrested in Hong Kong airport in 2018 and 2019 for the possession of illegal substances brought drugs from Johannesburg via OR Tambo.

According to Hong Kong Customs and Excise department data, two people who had boarded in OR Tambo were arrested in Hong Kong Airport in 2016.

The number of people arrested, having flown from OR Tambo, increased to nine in 2018 and 11 last year. Among those arrested last year included two South African Airways flight attendants.

Wotherspoon, who is in SA to raise awareness about the recent surge in air-trafficking via one of Africa’s busiest airports, said those arrested boarded in Johannesburg and brought quantities of cocaine ranging from about 500g to as much 12kg.