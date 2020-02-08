Five Gauteng pupils confirmed dead in the first week of February
The Gauteng department of education has confirmed that the number of pupils who have died in the province since the beginning of February has risen to five.
This comes after a female grade 12 pupil from Fochville Secondary School allegedly stabbed a Thutokitso Secondary School grade 8 boy to death on Friday.
“This incident occurred in the township (Kokosi) not far from both schools. Sadly, bringing us to the fifth death in a week, unbelievable indeed. Police are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident,” said Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona on Saturday.
He said the department’s psychosocial team would be dispatched to both schools on Monday.
On Friday, SowetanLIVE reported that four pupils had died, two were raped and several injured in various incidents across the province since February 1 2020.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi sent condolences to the bereaved families.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.