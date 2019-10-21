3 women attack pupil for affair with taximan

A 20-year-old grade 11 pupil assaulted outside the school yard by three women for allegedly “wrecking a marriage” wants justice.

A video clip showing the assault of Dolly Maila from Pharare village in Limpopo went viral on social media.

Maila said she was attacked by three women who pulled her braids and beat her with fists and a stick on Thursday.

She sustained bruises on her upper body and thighs.

She said she continues to suffer humiliation and be labelled a “home-wrecker” on social media.

“It’s not true that I’m a home-wrecker, I ended the relationship with the woman’s husband after I discovered he was married. The relationship ended late last month after I received threatening SMSes from an unknown lady who told me to stop seeing the taxi driver because he is married or they will deal with me.”

Maila said she was on her way to the tuckshop just outside the school when three women blocked her way and demanded to talk to her.

“Before they could state their concerns, all of them started attacking me, saying I should stay away from their friend’s husband,” she said.

The pupil only opened a case yesterday after police allegedly told her there was not enough evidence to arrest the suspects. She said she was still experiencing pains on her neck, back and thighs.