WATCH LIVE| Enoch Mpianzi's Funeral
Thirteen-year-old Enoch Mpianzi will on Saturday be laid to rest at Kensington Secondary School in Johannesburg.
The former Park Town Boys High School pupil died at a school camp at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge near Brits.
Mpianzi's death has brought into sharp focus a glaring lack of safety measures at adventure camps, which are not regulated.
About a week ago, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi moved to suspend the school's principal Malcolm Williams.
Lesufi said teachers involved in the outing would potentially be charged individually - based on an investigation into whether they were guilty of negligent behaviour - and all the district officials who handled the application of the school's visit will receive letters of suspension.
