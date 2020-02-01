South Africa

WATCH LIVE| Enoch Mpianzi's Funeral

By SowetanLIVE - 01 February 2020 - 10:03

Thirteen-year-old Enoch Mpianzi will on Saturday be laid to rest at Kensington Secondary School in Johannesburg. 

The former Park Town Boys High School pupil died at a school camp at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge near Brits.

Mpianzi's death has brought into sharp focus a glaring lack of safety measures at adventure camps, which are not regulated.

About a week ago, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi moved to suspend the school's principal Malcolm Williams.

Lesufi said  teachers involved in the outing would potentially be charged individually - based on an investigation into whether they were guilty of negligent behaviour - and all the district officials who handled the application of the school's visit will receive letters of suspension.

