Grade 12 pupil killed while trying to fight off intruders at home

A Soweto school is mourning the death of a grade 12 pupil who was tragically shot dead at his home on Friday morning.

It is alleged that the George Khosa Secondary pupil in Dobsonville was trying to fight off intruders at his home in Braamfischerville when he was killed.

Gauteng education and youth development MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed sadness at the tragic incident.

"According to the information at our disposal, it is alleged that, the learner was tragically shot dead in the early hours of this morning at his home in Braamfischerville, on what seemed to be a botched armed robbery.