Grade 12 pupil killed while trying to fight off intruders at home
A Soweto school is mourning the death of a grade 12 pupil who was tragically shot dead at his home on Friday morning.
It is alleged that the George Khosa Secondary pupil in Dobsonville was trying to fight off intruders at his home in Braamfischerville when he was killed.
Gauteng education and youth development MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed sadness at the tragic incident.
"According to the information at our disposal, it is alleged that, the learner was tragically shot dead in the early hours of this morning at his home in Braamfischerville, on what seemed to be a botched armed robbery.
"Apparently the deceased tried to fight back the intruders and was subsequently fatally shot at close range. He was certified dead on the scene," said Lesufi.
The police are investigating circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.
“On behalf of the entire education fraternity in Gauteng, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and the school community. May they find comfort in knowing that we too share their pain.
"Furthermore, we strongly condemn senseless acts of violence which threaten the safety of our learners in and around our schooling environment, robbing them of their future,” said Lesufi.
The department has dispatched officials from the Psycho Social Unit to render counselling services to the school and the bereaved family.