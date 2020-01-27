Family dog finds girl's body after 'cops turned them away'

The family of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead on Friday say police turned them away when they went to report her disappearance last week.

Leticia Jansen, a grade 9 pupil at Graceland High School in Germiston, went missing on Wednesday after she was left behind by a scholar transport.

She apparently had to walk about 6km from Dukathole informal settlement to her school in Elspark.

According to her grandmother Lynette Jansen, 53, the teenager never made it to school and her two siblings who are at the same school came home looking for her.

"They thought she arrived late at school and found the gates locked and decided to return home," said Jansen, who raised Leticia after her mother died.

"I went to look for her at about 4pm and by 6pm, we went to Germiston police to report a case of a missing person. I was told to come back after 24 hours.

"I don't know how the police work but they failed my baby, maybe she was still out there crying for help."