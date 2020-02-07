'We are under siege': four pupils die and two raped in a single week

It's been a hard week for the Gauteng education department.

In the past week, four pupils have died, two have been raped, several injuries at schools have been reported and motor accidents have been recorded.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the deaths and incidents occurred in different schools across the province.

Deaths

Mabona said a grade 3 pupil at Radineo Primary School in Mabopane was admitted to hospital after vomiting in class but, unfortunately, was certified dead on arrival.

On the same day, a grade 8 pupil at Bophelong Secondary, was confirmed dead with circumstances unknown but being investigated by police.

At Belvedere Special School, a pupil died after allegedly consuming poison at home shortly after getting back from school. .

On Wednesday, a grade 1 pupil at TN Kudube Primary in Hammanskraal died after a goalpost collapsed on the boy who then struggled to breath. He was taken to Jubilee Hospital, and later died.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi sent condolences to the bereaved families.