Three Joburg teachers from same school killed in a car accident
Gauteng's education department - still reeling from the recent deaths of several pupils - learnt on Wednesday that three teachers had been killed in a car crash in Johannesburg.
"A tragedy has struck Riverlea High School. They lost three of their teachers in a car accident," said the department's spokesperson Steve Mabona in a brief statement.
Provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was making his way to the school on Wednesday afternoon to get more details about the incident.
Just hours earlier, Lesufi had alerted parents about pupils on their way to school being involved in a taxi crash in Vanderbijlpark.
Dear Parents kindly take note of an accident involving learners in a taxi around Vanderbyl Park. The medical team is attending to learners. We’ve requested our schools to notify parents. @Steve_Mabona @EducationGP— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 29, 2020
(Sincere apologies with earlier pictures ??) pic.twitter.com/ysCERv1D5M
The department has had a traumatic start to the year, with the death of Enoch Mpianzi, 13, on a school camp; the murder of grade 9 pupil Laticia Jansen, 15; and the drowning of Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko, 13, in a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg.