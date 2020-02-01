'He had so many plans for the future,' says grieving father as schoolboy Enoch Mpianzi is laid to rest

As Anto and Guy Itamba Mpianzi arrived at the school hall at Kensington Secondary School in Johannesburg on Saturday morning, surrounding by relatives, friends and education department officials, the weeks of grieving were evident on their faces.

In mid-January, their 13-year-old son Enock’s body was found washed down the Crocodile river, having drowned while on his school orientation camp. The new Parktown Boys' High School pupil had been taken along with the rest of his grade 8 class to the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak camp in the North West, and it was during a water activity that the pupil went missing.

Two weeks later, Anto and Guy sat in the front of the school hall, preparing for the funeral service where they would bid a final farewell to their child. At first stone-faced as officials greeted them and relatives tried to comfort them, it was only as Enock’s maroon coffin was brought into the hall that the pair lost their composure.

Anto broke down in tears, holding her face in her hands, while Guy began breathing heavily, his chest heaving as the wailing and praise-singing behind them grew louder. As Reverend John Lukusa’s rendition of Amazing Grace filled the hall, Anto was unable to stand as she quietly wept.