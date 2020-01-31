Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka is new deputy public protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday confirmed the appointment of advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka as the new deputy public protector.

Parliament’s justice portfolio committee endorsed Gcaleka for the position after she topped a list of seven shortlisted candidates. Gcaleka replaces advocate Kevin Malunga, who left the office in early December.

She joins the public protector’s office as Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fighting for her job amid a parliamentary process aimed at removing her.

“President Ramaphosa has wished advocate Gcaleka well in her new role and is confident she will execute the responsibilities before her with diligence and commitment,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

Gcaleka, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, is a former special adviser in the ministries of the National Treasury and home affairs.

Her experience in the state is notable, having previously served as senior state advocate and senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority.

She became an admitted advocate of the high court in 2006 and is a former national chairperson of the Society of State Advocates of South Africa. Gcaleka is also a member of the Black Lawyers' Association.