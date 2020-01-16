While out on bail after raping a mother and daughter, he returned to rape a pregnant teen

A man who raped a pregnant teen while out on bail after the rape of a mother and daughter in 2015 has been sentenced to 38 years in jail by a court in Nqutu, KwaZulu-Natal.

“It is usually people you trust the most in life, that turn out to be the ones to hurt you and betray you the most,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

“This is what happened to a 15-year-old girl and her 41-year-old mother when they were sexually violated by their trusted relative in September 2015 at Esigodini in Mondlo.”

Mbele said the rapes were reported to the police and a 32-year-old relative was arrested. He appeared in the Nqutu magistrate's court and was granted bail.

“While he was out on bail, he attacked an 18-year-old pregnant woman and raped her,” said Mbele. This victim was attacked at home on June 22 2016 at Esigodini when the “feared man in the community attacked and raped her”, said Mbele.

The man was arrested again after the third rape.

“He made several court appearances at the Nqutu magistrate's court until he was convicted and sentenced on [Wednesday] to a total of 38 years' imprisonment for three counts of rape,” said Mbele.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jola commended police for their dedication in seeing the case through to it s conclusion.