South Africa

Mpumalanga man given life for raping his teenage daughter

By Ernest Mabuza - 25 November 2019 - 20:18
A Mpumalanga man has been jailed for life for raping his teenage daughter.
A Mpumalanga man has been jailed for life for raping his teenage daughter.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

A 45-year-old man from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of raping his 14-year-old daughter earlier this year.

The Witbank Regional Court passed this sentence last Thursday. His name has not been released to protect the identity of the victim.

It comes in the same week that a Limpopo man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of his 15-year-old daughter. Last week a man in KZN received the same sentence for raping his 12-year-old daughter in 2018.

In the most recent case, the court heard that in March 2019, a domestic worker was cleaning a house in Ackerville when she found pieces of toilet paper and a white cloth with blood under the victim's bed.

Pensioner, 73, jailed for raping 11-year-old girl after being given a roof over his head

A family’s good intentions of helping a homeless 73-year-old pensioner turned into a nightmare when he started raping their daughter.
News
13 hours ago

"She suspected that there was something wrong. She asked the victim in the presence of a neighbour after she came back from school - and she told her that her father raped her," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

The case was then reported to authorities and the accused was arrested. The man pleaded not guilty.

Nyuswa said prosecutor Maureen Nkosi led testimonies of the victim and the helper who assisted in reporting the incident to police.

"The J88 medical report confirmed penetration with injuries in the victim's private parts. In aggravation of sentence, the state submitted that the accused did not show any remorse for his actions," she said.

The prosecutor submitted that as a father, the man was supposed to protect and defend the victim - especially after the death of her mother.

The court found no compelling and substantial circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence. The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape.

The acting director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga, Matric Luphondo, welcomed the sentence.

A tale of two women who avenged the rapes of their children

The future of two women remains in limbo after they "took revenge" against the men who allegedly raped their children.
News
3 days ago

Free legal advice for women and children during 16 days of activism campaign

A Durban law firm is lending its resources to the fight against women and child abuse by offering free legal assistance during the 16 days of ...
News
10 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Suspected robber killed in Bedford Centre shoot-out
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X