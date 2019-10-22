Teen raped over a year for a few bucks

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a foreign shop owner says her daughter was given R5 for her silence.

The 29-year-old mother told Sowetan her daughter revealed how the shop owner had been raping her since September last year and giving her money afterwards.

The shop owner was arrested on Friday, hours after he had allegedly raped the girl again in Maake, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo. Her mother said the girl left home for school at about 6am but she met her along the way an hour later.

"When I asked why she was not in school yet, she told me that she had passed by the tuckshop first to buy sweets.

"However, I was not satisfied with the answer she gave me. I approached the shop owner to find out what my daughter was doing at his shop in the morning and he said she was there to buy sweets."

She said because she was worried, she ordered her to undress at home after school.

"I found that she had been penetrated. She started to open [up and told me] that he offered her R5 not to tell anyone or else he will kill her.