Girl (14) traumatised after months of rape by stepdad

The family members of a 14-year-old Limpopo girl who was allegedly raped several times by her stepfather have had their lives torn apart since the abuse came to light.

The grade 9 pupil has allegedly been raped since January.

Her teacher noticed last Monday that she was struggling to cope in class. The girl revealed her ordeal to the concerned teacher who informed her mother.

Speaking from a place of safety, the 36-year-old mother told Sowetan she moved out of the house she shared with the suspect the same day she learnt about the rapes.

"I couldn't allow myself to stay in that house again after what happened to my daughter. I trusted that man with my children's lives but he saw a wife in my daughter.

"Since we opened the case on Thursday my daughter has been locking herself in the room and not talking to anyone for days. She is traumatised hence I'm calling for the police to find this man and send him to jail, "she said.