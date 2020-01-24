Parktown Boys won't break its code of silence

It appears pleas by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for Parktown Boys' High School to do away with the code of silence have fallen on deaf ears.

This has come to light as new details around the death of Enoch Mpianzi, a Grade 8 pupil at the school who drowned during a camp in North West last week, emerged.

A pupil who was at the camp where Enoch died during extramural activities in the river has told of how they were ignored by the facilitator and teachers when they reported that Enoch had been swept away just before they boarded the bus back to Johannesburg.

According to the pupil, "the headmaster addressed us and emphasised that we must not speak to anyone".

Two years ago, Lesufi called for an end to the code of silence after Grade 8 pupils at the school complained about being mistreated while attending the camps.

Lesufi declared in front of teachers and pupils that the code of silence will no longer exist and said anyone who is aggrieved has the right to complain.