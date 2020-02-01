KZN man shot dead after firing at police during crime-busting operation
Police allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man who opened fire on them during a stop-and-search operation in Inanda, north of Durban on Friday night.
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a police team was conducting an operation in the Congo area of Inanda when the man allegedly drew a firearm and shot at them.
They returned fire, allegedly killing the man.
Police search and rescue officers were dispatched to help retrieve the man's body from the bottom of a steep embankment.
Mbele said an inquest docket has been opened and cases of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were being investigated.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.