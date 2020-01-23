Parktown Boys alumni pledge to support Mpianzi family with long-term needs

The Parktown Boys High alumni have launched a fund-raising campaign to support the long-term needs of Enoch Mpianzi's family.

Mpianzi a grade 8 pupil at the school died last week at Nyati Bush Lodge in Brits, North West, when he drowned in the Crocodile River during water activities of the pupils' camp.

Speaking of behalf of the school governing body, Kim van Es said the Parktown Boys "family and the public at large" have been traumatised by the devastating event of the passing of Mpianzi.

"We are utterly committed to ensuring Enoch and the Mpianzi family receive the justice they deserve. We are giving input with the honesty and courage that has defined our institution. We will play our part to ensure we get to the bottom of this tragedy, for the truth to be told and to ensure that it never happens again," Van Es said.

"We emphasise that our single focus in these raw early days, has been to provide support to Enoch’s family," Van Es said.

She said the SGB welcomes the acceleration of the Gauteng department of education investigation into the tragic events at Nyathi lodge.