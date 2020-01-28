South Africa

Anto Mpianzi's grief laid bare at Parktown Boys' High School memorial service for her son, 13

By Naledi Shange - 28 January 2020 - 13:12
Enoch Mpianzi’s mother's cries echoed through the hall of Parktown Boys' High School in Johannesburg on Tuesday when she arrived for her son's memorial service.

“Enoch, Enoch, where are you? Why me? Oh God. My baby,” Anto Mpianzi wailed as she was helped to her seat, relatives propping her up on either side.

In front of her was a sea of boys dressed in the school's black and red uniform, which her son never got to wear. The boys lowered their heads, some with tears in their eyes, as they heard the grieving mother cry.

Occupying some of the first rows in the hall were grade 8 pupils, some of whom would have been Mpianzi’s classmates.

The 13-year-old died on his first day of high school at an orientation camp in Brits in the North West. His body wasdiscovered only two days later.

As the blue Toyota Corolla Anto Mpianzi was travelling in entered the school gates, she let out a loud shriek. At the gate were bouquets of flowers left by mourners. A teddy bear and a hat worn by the school’s matric pupils were also placed at the small shrine.

Among dignitaries at the service was Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

