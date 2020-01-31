Malema has message for deadbeats: 'You are as good as dead'
“You are as good as dead.”
Those are the words of EFF leader Julius Malema to deadbeats who splurge on anything but helping family members or loved ones in need.
Malema did not hold back during his tweet spree when he called for people to do better.
“If you have the means and you don't buy groceries for any of your family members and your loved ones, then you are as good as dead,” said Malema.
If you have the means and you don't buy groceries for any of your family members and your loved ones, then you are as good as dead. pic.twitter.com/k5K1LHHk89— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 29, 2020
His remarks sparked a debate on social media as many weighed in on the topic.
Some said Malema was promoting “black tax”, while others agreed with him, saying “charity begins at home and taking care or helping out your family should never be a burden”.
“Black tax” is the money black professionals are expected to give every month to support their family and extended relatives.
Reactions
Unfortunately thats the words used to put a stigma to it, so that the Ubuntu and African part of it is taken away.— Maxwell Mashiane (@maxmash8) January 30, 2020
By saying Black Tax you feel a burden to it, but its your family. Family must never be a burden. Never!
