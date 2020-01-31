South Africa

Malema has message for deadbeats: 'You are as good as dead'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 31 January 2020 - 13:43
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

“You are as good as dead.”

Those are the words of EFF leader Julius Malema to deadbeats who splurge on anything but helping family members or loved ones in need.

Malema did not hold back during his tweet spree when he called for people to do better.

“If you have the means and you don't buy groceries for any of your family members and your loved ones, then you are as good as dead,” said Malema.

His remarks sparked a debate on social media as many weighed in on the topic.

Some said Malema was promoting “black tax”, while others agreed with him, saying “charity begins at home and taking care or helping out your family should never be a burden”.

“Black tax” is the money black professionals are expected to give every month to support their family and extended relatives.

Reactions

WATCH | 'I'm yours till death' - a glimpse into Somhale’s TV wedding special

Two-and-a half years after meeting at a book launch, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung tied the knot in a lavish white wedding on Thursday.
Pic of The Day
7 hours ago

100 illegal flat invaders evicted from buildings

Red Ants to remain on site in Mamelodi
News
1 day ago

Mabuza slams claims of hostility with Phosa as baseless

Deputy President David Mabuza says people are peddling lies that there’s bad blood between him and the family of former ANC treasurer Mathews Phosa.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X