Term 'black tax' makes light of economic imbalances in SA

And many South Africans in their middle years are feeling this financial squeeze.

Statistics say that as many as 28% of South Africans who live and work in metros are supporting their own children as well as other dependants, with this statistic growing by 2% on average every year.

The sandwich generation, however, is a result of a poor global economy.

Of course, it is more deep-rooted in black South Africa as a result of our dark history of imperialism and apartheid.

The majority of "our people" know that black tax exists because of the appalling economic conditions that continue to characterise the black community post-1994.

The black tax exists because of an economically unjust and uneven landscape in SA. It's about time to call it out. It exists because the black community got the raw end of the economic deal.

And it gets even more complicated than that. My biggest issue with the term black tax is that it makes it seem like black people are the cause and not, in fact, the victims of the tax. The real black tax isn't having to help your less fortunate family, it's the fact that 9% of the population own 90% -95% of all assets.

It's the fact that your white counterpart who could be less qualified than you is earning five times more than you. It's the fact that broad unemployment for black people is 40.7% and for white people it's 8.5%.

The real black tax is being told to get a degree to survive, only to sit at home, jobless, for years. The real black tax is finding out black people are forced to pay higher interest rates on home and vehicle loans than our white counterparts.

The real black tax is being treated unequally at good schools. It is having to do everything twice as well as white people just to get the same thing they do.

Growing up, my family moved around a lot but there was always at least two other family members outside of our immediate family nucleus staying with us. These members ranged from aunties and uncles to younger cousins. I learnt so much from having them under our roof and at no point did any of us ever feel like it was a "tax".