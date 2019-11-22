Uninvited guests know how to stand out

Starting from tomorrow, all our weekends will be riddled with imigidi, especially weddings and lobolo celebrations. This is probably the worst time of the year for an anxious introvert like myself.

But I still subscribe to the expectation that once you have been invited to a wedding, you must attend - it is an unspoken part of black tax.

You dare not snub a wedding invitation when folks had chosen your name out of 87 cousins and 30-odd friends!

So far, I have about five invitations for December, including an invitation to a total stranger's nuptials by word of mouth.

But that does not bother me really. I have come to accept that most wedding couples go through moments of wondering who the girl in the short red dress across the floor is.

It is that one awkward wedding gift from your family and loved one - extending invitations to random unknowns.