Mabuza slams claims of hostility with Phosa as baseless

Deputy President David Mabuza says people are peddling lies that there’s bad blood between him and the family of former ANC treasurer Mathews Phosa.

Speaking on behalf of the ANC, during the memorial service of Phosa’s eldest daughter Moyahabo Paula Phosa, Mabuza sang praises of Mathews Phosa and assured the people of Mpumalanga that he (Mabuza) and the Phosa family were intact.

Moyahabo, who was was better known as Moya, passed away on Monday at the Nelspruit Mediclinic.

“I knew comrade Mathews when I was like 24 years. When I was about 34, when still a teacher, he asked me to serve in provincial government and I refused. When I was at school teaching he sent cars to come fetch me. I came and found people queuing and he made me an MEC of education,"said Mabuza.

"I knew Moya when she was a little child, like five years old. When the premier called me to his house she would open the door for me. I remember one day we were sitting and smoking with the premier and she came and asked me, 'why are you smoking?’. I didn’t answer her but I said ‘but daddy is smoking too'.”

“I don’t know why comrade Phosa chose me to discuss difficult issues, but I remember one day when he called me and said I must go tell so and so to step down. Comrade Phosa would always respect my views and if they are not making sense he would say it. As an activist myself, comrade Phosa was always in front of me. I’m proud to be [what I am today] because you taught me."

“Phosa as the leader created this province from nothing. I remember his [objection] when we have to name this province Mpumalanga [from Eastern Transvaal]. He didn’t like the idea because MP might sound as if it means Mathews Phosa. But we pushed and he agreed and now we have this province. I want to assure the family and the comrades here that I’m still part of the Phosa family. All comrades must know where it all started."