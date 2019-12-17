Nqobile Khumalo on Black Tax: One person working for the whole family is unacceptable

"I believe that we need each other, all of us. Whether there is enough money in the house or not. But the reason why the black tax debate is uncomfortable is because we have a hard time sharing. It is not a popular idea.

"I think people are afraid of inequality because deep down they have the fear that if they allow equality or campaign for it, they will always get the short end of the stick."

She said the most tragic part of black tax was the resentment which it sometimes caused.

"It is not fair, it is not how it is supposed to be but because of our history as a nation, it is a reality. I believe that everyone has a sad story but feeling sorry for yourself is not the way to move forward.

"We need to come up with ideas that helps the collective, otherwise it is just going to grow resentment and estrangement between family members, which I feel is the most tragic thing that has come out of black tax."

She said that the solution was not running away from your responsibilities but working as a collective, stressing that the idea that one person works for the whole family is "unacceptable".

"I don't believe that people need to be cut off or run away from family, that is the tragedy of black tax. I believe that everyone should work for the family, not just one person. That idea that one person works for the family is unacceptable."