Entertainment

Nqobile Khumalo on Black Tax: One person working for the whole family is unacceptable

By Kyle Zeeman - 17 December 2019 - 07:23
Nqobile Khumalo says we need to mindful of the effects black tax has on people.
Nqobile Khumalo says we need to mindful of the effects black tax has on people.
Image: Nqobile Khumalo's Instagram

Scandal! actress Nqobile Khumalo believes conversations around black tax is "uncomfortable" because people have a hard time sharing.

The star, who plays the role of journalist Hlengiwe Twala on the popular e.tv soapie, won the Best African Actress award at the New Vision International Film Festival (NVIFF) in Amsterdam, Netherlands earlier this year for her part in a storyline about black tax.

In the storyline, Hlengiwe is under enormous stress to take care of her mother, sister and sister’s two children. Feeling the pressure, she takes on a huge loan that affects her personal and work life.

Nqobile told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE  that at the heart of black tax was the idea of sharing, which can be difficult.

Local actors Nqobile Khumalo and Pallance Dladla honoured with international awards

Scandal! actress Nqobile Khumalo and Shadow actor Pallance Dladla have both scooped a prestigious international acting award.
Entertainment
2 months ago

"I believe that we need each other, all of us. Whether there is enough money in the house or not. But the reason why the black tax debate is uncomfortable is because we have a hard time sharing. It is not a popular idea.

"I think people are afraid of inequality because deep down they have the fear that if they allow equality or campaign for it, they will always get the short end of the stick."

She said the most tragic part of black tax was the resentment which it sometimes caused.

"It is not fair, it is not how it is supposed to be but because of our history as a nation, it is a reality. I believe that everyone has a sad story but feeling sorry for yourself is not the way to move forward.

"We need to come up with ideas that helps the collective, otherwise it is just going to grow resentment and estrangement between family members, which I feel is the most tragic thing that has come out of black tax."

She said that the solution was not running away from your responsibilities but working as a collective, stressing that the idea that one person works for the whole family is "unacceptable".

"I don't believe that people need to be cut off or run away from family, that is the tragedy of black tax. I believe that everyone should work for the family, not just one person. That idea that one person works for the family is unacceptable."

Term 'black tax' makes light of economic imbalances in SA

The term "black tax" needs to be better understood. Our perceptions of the term have missed the fundamental economic realities of the black poor, ...
Opinion
5 hours ago

Uninvited guests know how to stand out

Starting from tomorrow, all our weekends will be riddled with imigidi, especially weddings and lobolo celebrations
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Oh, the conflict of extra-matured Baes!

I attended an umcimbi this past weekend hosted by a male friend.
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X