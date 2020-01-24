Another murder sparks violence against foreigners

A family of a man who was killed, allegedly by undocumented foreign nationals, in Diepsloot, has distanced itself from the violent protest that engulfed the township yesterday.

Stanley Khoza was beaten to death in the township, north of Johannesburg, on January 12 while on his way to a tuckshop to buy a cigarette.

He left his home at around 10pm when he was attacked by unknown men in the area who assaulted him to death.

His death and that of Det- Capt Oupa Matjie sparked the protest in Diepsloot which led to a shutdown of the township as the community blamed foreign nationals of being behind the high levels of crime in the area.

His mother-in-law Meta Mosupi yesterday told Sowetan that the family did not know the identities of those who attacked her son-in-law.

"On the night he died, he left my daughter in bed to buy a cigarette. My daughter was alarmed when someone knocked on the window about 30 minutes later and told her that Stanley was lying on the ground and that he was badly injured and had been beaten up by a mob," Mosupi said.

"We don't know who killed him. Crime in this area is bad but we can't pin his death on foreign nationals. We can't say that the community is wrong, but the crime is high here," she said.

Matjie was shot and killed while in pursuit of suspects in the area last week.