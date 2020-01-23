WATCH | Angry Diepsloot residents take to the streets
Gauteng police have called for calm after disgruntled Diepsloot residents threatened to shut down the area.
The residents took to the streets on Thursday to voice their anger over what they say are crimes committed by foreign nationals in the area.
This comes after a police officer, Capt Oupa Matjie, was shot dead while in pursuit of alleged criminals on Friday last week.
Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said residents went to the local police station on Thursday morning, demanding to see the suspect arrested for Matjie's murder.
Peters said the suspect was due to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Roads leading into the area, including William Nicol Drive and the R551, have been blocked off with burning tyres and rocks.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mawela has condemned the violence by residents.
“The arrest of the suspect, who allegedly shot dead Capt Matjie, came through after collaboration between the community and the police.
“It is therefore important that the suspect's appearance in court be secured and that it should not be jeopardised in any manner, so that the suspect faces the full might of the law,” Mawela said.
Public order policing had since been on high alert in the area.
Community members of Diepsloot now heading to burn illegal immigrants business. #DiepslootProtest pic.twitter.com/bwrTUET55V— Sonri Naidoo (@SonriNaidoo) January 23, 2020
#Diepsloot very very unsettled pic.twitter.com/NqFu7cbnfC— peter chauke (@peterjamess11) January 23, 2020
.@etvNewsSA as it is right now. Police are being over powered by the residents of #Diepsloot pic.twitter.com/oZQJyT2kpH— Pule Letshwiti (@pule_jones) January 23, 2020
The R511 is currently closed heading towards Diepsloot due to protest action. There's no access to Diepsloot from William Nicol Dr or the N14. Protesters have placed rocks & burning tyres on R511 & Nkonyama Dr. @JoburgMPD officers on scene. pic.twitter.com/66e5qUf8Nz— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) January 23, 2020
#Diepsloot is on fire as citizens are chasing criminal immigrants out of their town.— Patriot ??(Making South Africa Great Again!) (@landback_) January 23, 2020
South Africans all over the country have had enough.
Our Govt and President must take full responsibility for any bloodshed due to their failure to uphold immigration laws.
Govt is to blame! pic.twitter.com/99r8C3o3Mq
